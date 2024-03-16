Hardcore Maoist Cadre Surrenders in Odisha’s Bolangir

Bolangir: A hardcore Maoist cadre surrendered before the Inspector General of Police, NR, Sambalpur and the Superintendent of Police, Bolangir, on Saturday.

Somnath Achala alias Mahesh, an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the Bargarh-Bolangir-Mahasamund (BBM) division of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), hails from the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh State.

Mahesh has been involved in several violent incidents in both Chhattisgarh and Odisha while working with the rebel organisation since 2006.

Mahesh decided to shun violence and leave the Maoist organisation as he was frustrated and disturbed over the continuous unethical activities within the organisation, including sexual harassment of female cadres, extortion of funds, and the lack of public support. He also mentioned the organisation’s struggle to recruit new cadres due to the false narratives and propaganda spread by the Maoist leaders.

Furthermore, Mahesh expressed his disillusionment with the rude behaviour and exploitation by senior leaders towards lower-ranking cadres.