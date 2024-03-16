Single Window Committee Okays Rs 556.49 Cr Investment for 82.42 MW Renewable Power Projects

Bhubaneswar: In an encouraging move towards a sustainable energy future, the Single Window Committee (SWC) of the Energy Department, under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Govt. Of Odisha, Vishal Kumar Dev, approved investment proposals totalling to Rs.556.49 crores with 82.42 MW power generation in the Renewable Energy Sector.

This significant funding is dedicated to the establishment of transformative green energy projects, demonstrating the state’s unwavering commitment to achieving its Net Zero target.

The 5th SWC’s approval today includes a 10 MW ground-mounted solar project by ITC Ltd., a 7.92 MW ground-mounted solar project by Tata Steel Ltd. and a 5 MW ground-mounted solar project by MGM Green Energy Ltd., which will add to the State’s Solar energy capacity.

Similarly, a significant leap towards harnessing hydroelectric power is marked by the approval of the 10 MW SHEP by the state-owned PSU, GEDCOL in a joint venture with CPSU, SAIL.

Further, 1st Wind Power project of the State with a capacity of 49.5 MW by M/s. JSW Neo Energy Limited was approved by the Committee.

To date, the SWC of the Energy Department has approved investment proposals totalling Rs. 3,129.54 crores with 397.26 MW generation in the Renewable Energy Sector under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022.