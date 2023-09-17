Gunrunner Nabbed While Cracking Deal In Puri; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Puri: The Sadar Police have apprehended a gunrunner and seized two country-made firearms and ammunition while he was cracking a deal to sell those to anti-socials.

The arrested person has been identified as Jagan Khatei (27) of Ambapada village under Sadar police station limits in Puri. One country-made pistol, one country-made revolver, one live ammunition and one mobile phone were seized from him, the police said.

According to police, SI S.R. Biswal was patrolling at Gorual Chhak, when he received reliable information from a source that a habitual offender Jagan Khatei was engaged in illegal arms trading at Haladia Chhak and searching for customers to sale fire arms to criminals on Saturday evening at around 6.30 pm.

Acting on the inputs, the police staff along with independent witnesses reached Haladia Chhak at 7.15 pm and found Khatei standing in a suspicious manner. They immediately rounded him and on being asked he disclosed his identity as per the information.

Then, SI S.R. Biswal took a personal search of Jagan Khatei in the presence of witnesses and recovered the firearms from his possession.

On interrogation, the accused Jagan Khatei confessed that he was involved in illegal arms trade and used to supply arms and ammunition clandestinely to criminals for pecuniary gain.

The accused Jagan Khatei is arrested and forwarded to the court, the police said adding that the accused was found involved in four criminal cases including two of illegal arms dealing.