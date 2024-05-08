‘Ground Is Shrinking Beneath BJD’s Feet’: BJP Hits Back After Pandian’s ‘Spilt’ Allegation

Bhubaneswar: The BJP is not fighting to win the elections and has plans to split the BJD after the election by securing 50 Assembly seats In Odisha, stated senior BJD leader & 5T Chairman VK Pandian on Wednesday.

Amid the election campaigning, Pandian held a press conference in Ganjam district Gopalpur at 4 am today. He said that in 2014, the BJP was aiming to fight for 120 assembly seats but remained unsuccessful. Also, it is still unknown what the aim of BJP was in 2019.

Claiming that the BJP aims to destroy BJD this time, Pandian said that the BJP is not trying to form a government in Odisha but has an internal strategy to destroy the BJD government in Odisha. He also cited similar instances in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Pandian said that the people of Odisha have never trusted the leaders of the BJP and no matter how much they plan, they will not succeed.

On the other hand, the former state president of the BJP and the chairman of the state committee, Samir Mohanty said Mr Pandian is making such a statement as they know that the ground is shrinking beneath their feet.

“All BJD leaders are not ‘kritadasas’ (slaves), but many of them are Eknath Shindes who are in constant touch with us. The BJD knows well that the ground beneath its feet is shrinking,” Mohanty said.

Making a sharp attack on Pandian, the BJP leader asked, “When did the gumasta (house manager) to the Chief Minister become a psephologist?” He alleged that Pandian is remote-controlling the video of the Chief Minister.

“If Pandian admits that the BJP will win 50 Assembly seats, he will come to know what is going to happen on June 4,” he added.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar MP and BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi said that the BJD is becoming weak and looks scared after observing the atmosphere of change.

BJP leader Pitambar Acharya said that there is no need to engineer a split in BJD, as it is already collapsing. “Some external forces have devised a huge conspiracy to spend another 5 years in luxury by making Naveen Babu act like a puppet,” he said.