Pics of Terrorists Behind Attack on IAF Convoy in Poonch Released

J&K: Days after an Air Force convoy was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, the security forces on Wednesday released three terrorist photographs, suspected to have been involved in the attack that killed an IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade and injured four others. Following the incident, an investigation was launched.

The investigation brought up three names – Illiyas Fauji an Ex Pak Army Commando (code name Fauji), Abu Hamza a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander and Hadoon, a Pakistani. Police also informed that Hamza was involved in the killing of an Army soldier’s brother and is involved in several terror attacks that took place in Rajouri-Poonch.

According to sources, the recent attacks were carried out by terrorists belonging to the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which is known to be an affiliate of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. To track them down, a massive search operation is currently underway in the forests of Rajouri and Poonch. Several suspects have been identified and questioned on their potential links with the three terrorists. It has been revealed that the PAFF is a terror group backed by Jaish, and has already claimed responsibility for the attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch that resulted in the death of four soldiers in December last year.

The terrorist attack on 4 May took place near Shahsitar in the Poonch district. Five IAF personnel received bullet injuries and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital. During the treatment, one of them succumbed to the injuries.

The police released sketches of two terrorists suspected to be behind the attack. They also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that can lead to their arrest. Today’s photographs have been taken from CCTV footage.