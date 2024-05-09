Beyond Hospitalisation: How New Health Insurance Plans are Prioritising Preventative Care in India

India’s population landscape is a different topic of discussion altogether. Considering the rapid growth in population and diverse medical services, the country has been undergoing a radical change. These days, people understand insurance policies that may include hospitalisation charges.

From reducing the expense of inpatient care to saving money, insurance policies are a beacon of hope. Evidently, there has been an increasing demand for insurance policies in recent years. Many insurers and insurance companies have started prioritising preventive care. So, what does preventive care in insurance mean? Let’s find out more about preventive care in a health insurance policy from below.

Preventive Medical Care– How Important It Is in Insurance Policies?

Notably, you can blame it on unhealthy food habits or today’s lifestyle. Or the pandemic that has negatively impacted everyone’s life. This impact is drastically witnessed in your healthcare reports, which denote complications. With diseases comes the need for preventive steps. That’s what people focus on.

They take preventive steps to stay healthy. That’s why they buy affordable insurance plans to ensure financial stability during need of the hour. Medical bills cannot be neglected, including expenses for tests and vaccinations, as well as doctor’s fees and other procedures. Fortunately, the best health insurance policies focus on preventive care by considering these aspects:

Health Screening

Periodic medical checkups can assist in detecting life-threatening diseases. They can help people take speedy measures while reducing consequences.

Medical Expenses

After the pandemic, there has been an increase in medical costs. That makes getting prompt medical solutions challenging for lower-middle and middle-class families. So, ensuring preventive medical measures helps people safeguard their financial lives while preventing diseases from worsening. Overall, policies that focus on preventive care secure your finances.

Types of Preventive Care Services Offered by Renowned Insurance Companies

The following are the types of preventive care packages that renowned insurance companies offer:

Full body checkup

It includes comprehensive medical treatment and examinations. It assesses the overall health, including:

Blood tests

Screening for potential issues and more

Heart checkup

These are specialized tests that focus on evaluating cardiovascular health. There are certain insurance policies that cover electrocardiograms and cholesterol level monitoring.

Kidney Screening

These tests detect and closely monitor kidney function. That might include urine analysis and blood tests for creatinine or (and) glomerular filtration rate.

Child Plans

Notably, preventive care services can monitor and promote children’s health and help them with developmental screenings safely.

Plans for Women

Preventive healthcare is also designed for women’s health requirements. That might include annual gynecological screening and breast cancer tests. Some insurance policies may cover prenatal care, too.

Obesity checkup

It includes comprehensive evaluations related to weight management. It might include body composition analysis and metabolic testing.

Senior Citizen Policies

A preventive care policy may cover the unique health needs of older adults. That might include bone density scans and more.

Steps that Health Insurance Companies Take to Include Preventative Care

The following are the ways how an insurer or insurance company implements preventive care into policies:

Including Preventative Services: Insurers offer various preventative care solutions to prevent chronic conditions from worsening.

Promoting Healthy Choices: Medical insurance policies incentivise policyholders to embrace healthy lifestyle choices via rewards.

Use Technology: Technological advancements can facilitate preventative care within medical policies. Insurance companies and insurers use digital platforms and mobile apps to offer policyholders customised health insights.

Final Words

Notably, the health insurance policies continue to change as the country moves toward a preventive healthcare system. So, insurance companies can implement these strategies to reduce healthcare costs and improve medical outcomes. These plans can help individuals live healthier lives.