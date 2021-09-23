Gehana Vasisth gets interim bail by SC in alleged porn film case

Mumbai: Supreme Court on Wednesday granted actor Gehana Vasisth protection from the arrest in connection with the porn film case.

The actress will be appearing before the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday morning. She took to her Instagram and informed her followers.

Gehana claimed that she has always spoken the truth and has never committed any fraud.

For the unversed, the case was filed after the police received a complaint claiming that Vasisth, who was allegedly the director of porn films, lured women with money to act in “obscene film videos”. The woman, who had made the compliant, alleged that she was coerced to act in obscene videos for Vasisth’s films, which were uploaded on a mobile application.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also an accused in another FIR filed in connection with the porn film case, was granted bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai, earlier this week.