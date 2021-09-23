Postal Ballot Voting For Pipili Bypoll Begins

Bhubaneswar: The voting through postal ballot for Pipili bypoll begun on Thursday. Senior citizens and differently-abled persons will cast their votes through its postal ballot.

This voting process will continue for 5 days.

The long-pending bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district will be held on September 30.

The counting of votes and announcement of the results will be done on October 3. The election process will be completed on October 5.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 due to Covid-19. Originally the by-poll was scheduled on April 17 but had to be rescheduled to May 16 after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died due to Covid-19. However, it was later deferred due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

While BJD has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy, the BJP candidate is Ashrit Patnaik. Congress has fielded Biswokehan Harichandan Mohapatra.