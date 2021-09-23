Three Held For Illegal Possession Of Arms In Sambalpur, 4 Rifles Seized

Sambalpur: Continuing the crackdown against the rampant illegal arms trade, Jujumura police have arrested three persons for illegally possessing firearms in Sambalpur district.

According to reports, police conducted raids at several villages and arrested the accused. The cops have also seized four country-made rifles.

It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, the cops have arrested a couple for their alleged complicity in the illegal firearm trade and seized manufacturing equipment including 6 steel barrels, cutters among others.