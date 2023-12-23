Ganjam: Over 50 Goats Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out At Shed

Khallikote: Over 50 goats were burnt alive as a massive fire broke out in the shed in district. village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district.

As per reports, the fire mishap occurred in the goat shed of one B. Gopi Patra. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. But, it is suspected that, some miscreants might have intentionally caused the fire.

On receiving information, the Khallikote police reached the spot and started an investigation.