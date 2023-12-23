Motivation Speaker Accused Of Domestic Violence By Wife Weeks After Wedding

New Delhi: Vivek Bindra, a popular motivational speaker and social media influencer, is accused of domestic violence against his wife. A case has been registered against him by his brother-in-law in Noida’s Sector 126, police said.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother of Bindra’s wife, Yanika, who claimed that the incident took place in the Supernova West Residency in Noida’s Sector 94, where the couple resides.

In the early hours of December 7, a heated altercation erupted between Bindra and his mother, Prabha. What began as a family dispute took a distressing turn when Yanika stepped in to mediate, only to get physically assaulted by Bindra, police said. The assault has allegedly left deep wounds on Yanika’s body, as captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

According to the details mentioned in the FIR, Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6. However, hours after the wedding, Bindra allegedly took Yanika inside a room, hurled abuses at her, pulled her hair and assaulted her. The complaint claims that Yanika is unable to hear properly because of the assault. Bindra allegedly broke her phone too.

Bindra, CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and followed by millions on YouTube and Instagram, is also at the centre of an alleged scam, as per another high-profile Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari.