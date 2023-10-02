Gaint Crocodile Rescued from Backyard of House in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The forest personnel of Bhitarkanika National Park have rescued a giant crocodile from the backyard of a house at Jaduchandrapur village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The 13-foot-long giant male saltwater crocodile was rescued from the backyard of Kangali Patra’s house on a late Sunday rainy night while it was moving near a bamboo bush, said Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Ranger Manas Kumar Das.

The family members of Kangali Patra noticed the giant reptile crawling in the backyards of their house and informed the forest personnel of Kanika Forest Range.

It was a tough task to rescue the giant crocodile during night hours amid heavy rain but the forest personnel led by Jasobant Behera managed to rescue the giant crocodile, the Ranger said.

Later, the rescued crocodile was released at the crocodile-infested Baunsa Gadi River in the wee hours of Monday.

Forest personnel said the crocodile might have strayed into Chandibaunsamula Creek from Brahmani River as it is connected to the Brahmani River, where several crocodiles are now inhabiting after straying from its natural habitat at Bhitarkanika National Park during high tide periods.

This is the second incident within the last four days where the forest personnel have rescued a crocodile from Rajnagar block in the district.