India wins silver in 4x400m mixed relay event in Asian Games

Hangzhou: India’s 4x400m mixed relay team won the silver medal in the final race of Monday, October 2 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India finished 3rd behind Bahrain and Sri Lanka but the Sri Lankan quartet was disqualified for line infringement and India’s medal was upgraded to silver.

India were the defending champions in the Asian Games in the 4x400m mixed relay after having taken Gold in Jakarta. India headed into the race without some of their big names, including Muhammed Anas.

However, the team of Muhammed Ajmal (43.14s), Vithya Ramraj (54.19), Rajesh Ramesh (45.77) and Subha Venkatesan (51.24s) achieved a new national record, clocking 3.14.34s.

Bahrain won Gold with a time of 3:14.02s in a close race. The Sri Lankan quartet had finished second with a timing of 3:14.25s but the disqualification (TR 17.3.1) was announced after the race.