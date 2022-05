New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively.

This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre. This was informed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “It [Excise duty cut] will have revenue implication of around Rs one lakh crore/year for the government.”