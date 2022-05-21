Cash awards increased for National Road Safety Short Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: Cash awards for National Road Safety Short Film festival, 2022 is increased. Prize money for Best Film is increased from Rs.50000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Similarly, first runner up prize is increased from Rs.40000 to Rs. 80000 and second runner up cash award is now Rs. 60000. This was announced by Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department at the launching ceremony of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department said, “Seeing the enthusiasm, to encourage more people to send entries we have increased the prize money for film section for both Odia& Non-Odia languages categories. Cash awards for individual section remain as it is.”

Winners will be selected by a judging panel of film industry professionals and non-industry professionals, luminaries from different walks of life. During the event, jury members for the festival were introduced including Dharitri Patnaik, Entrepreneur & Executive Chairperson, Humara Bachpan, Kuna Tripathy, Chairman, Odisha Film Development Corporation & Odia Film Actor, Manish Mundra – National Award Winning Film Producer & Philanthropist, Onir, National Award Winning Filmmaker & LGBTQIA+ Activist, Rajesh Touchriver, National Award Winning Filmmaker, Sabyasachi Mishra, Odia Film Actor & Social Worker, Siddhanta Mahapatra, Veteran Odia Film Actor & Former Member of Parliament, Dr. Sruti Mohapatra, Disability Rights Activist, Founder & Head, Swabhiman, Sujit Mahapatra, Secretary, Bakul Foundation & Author, Tanaya Patnaik, Executive Director, Sambad Group and Varsha Priyadarshini, Film Actress & Social Activist, Founder, Sammanita.

The entries are open for National Road Safety Short Film Festival, a first of its kind festival organized in the country. Last date of entry submission is 3rd June, 2022. The festival aims to raise awareness of road safety issues and promote increased engagement in road safety cooperation in the state of Odisha as well as across the nation to reduce the road accidents and fatalities related to it.

Filmmakers, amateur film enthusiasts and students can submit their entries. The film can be a Documentary, Experimental, Narrative, Fiction, Non-fiction or Animation. The original film should be in FULL HD (1920×1080) format or above. Total duration of film can be maximum 120 seconds (2 minutes) in length, including front and end credits.

The festival will be in two category- Odia language & Non-Odia languages, subtitles in English must for all the entries. Participants can mail their entry via Google drive or We Transfer Link to roadsafety-od@gov.in and roadsafetyshortfilms@gmail.com. All the details are available on http://odishatransport.gov.in/.

The Prize money in different categories:

Odia Category:

Best Film: Rs.100, 000, First Runner Up-Rs.80, 000, Second Runner up- Rs.60, 000

Best Director: Rs.25, 000, Best Screenplay: Rs.25, 000

Best Cinematography: Rs.25, 000, Best Actor/Actress: Rs.25, 000

Non-Odia Category:

Best Film: Rs. 100, 000, First Runner Up-Rs.80, 000, Second Runner up- Rs.60, 000

Best Director: Rs.25, 000, Best Screenplay: Rs.25, 000

Best Cinematography: Rs.25, 000, Best Actor/Actress: Rs.25, 000

The festival will be held in Rourkela (18 &19 June, 2022) &Puri (24-25 June, 2022).

