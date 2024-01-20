From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Disha Patani, Industry Celebs Hail The First Look Poster Of Madgaon Express

Ever since Excel Entertainment announced the comedy entertainer Madgaon Express which marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu, the enthusiasm among the audiences was palpable. Taking the anticipation of the masses high, the makers announced the release date, 22nd March 2024 for the comedy entertainer with quirky first-look posters. The film is headlined by the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the cast is further enriched by Nora Fatehi, along with Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

As the makers dropped the first look posters of the film, the excitement of the industry celebs was highly elevated and they welcomed the film wholeheartedly by commenting on the posters on social media.

Leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showed her excitement on the first-look poster and commented, “Tooooooooo gooood💥💥💥😍😍

finally….🌈🌈”

Actor Angad Bedi responded to the posters by writing, “Congratulations kaake👏👏👏”

Actress Disha Patani joined the trend by writing, “Cant waittt🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌”

Not just celebrities, but even netizens can’t control their eagerness to watch the film. Expressing his excitement, a social media user wrote, “Excited to see Nora!!!!😍😍😍😍”

While another social media user wrote, “Fab!”

‘Madgaon Express’ unfolds as a comedy film following three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio’s first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, ‘Madgaon Express’ is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.