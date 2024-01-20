STF Seizes Leopard Hide In Boudh, One Held

Boudh: The Special Task Force on Saturday seized a leopard skin from Ranipathar village, Charichhak under Puruna Katak police limits in Boudh district and arrested a person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Goutam Behera (55) of Nuasahi, Sudurukuma in Kandhamal district.

Based on intelligence input, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area regarding the dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals and arrested the accused. Also, the team seized the tiger hide while the accused was dealing with Rs. 25 lakhs.

During the search, one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. the accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such leopard skin, for which he has been arrested.

A case under section 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act has been registered in this connection. The accused will be forwarded to the court. The skin will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination.