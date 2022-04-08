Four Of Family Killed In AC Explosion In Karnataka’s Vijayanagara

Vijayanagara: Four of a family died due to an explosion in an Air Conditioner (AC) in the early hours of Friday in Mariyammanahalli village of Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district.

The deceased have been identified as Venkat Prashanth (42), his wife D. Chandrakala (38), their son Advik (6) and daughter Prerana (8).

According to reports, the fire emanated from the AC after the gas leak led to an electric short circuit causing an AC explosion. Within minutes the fire engulfed the whole house. Subsequently, the family comprising a couple and their two children were suffocated to death in their room. However, another couple living in the house managed to escape.

On being informed, police along with firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. Further investigation is underway in this regard.