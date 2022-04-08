Bill For Automatic Right To Work To H-1B Spouses Introduced In US

Washington: Aimed at granting an automatic right to work for H-4 visa holders, who are the dependent spouses and children accompanying H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and H-3 visa holders to the United States, a bill was introduced in the House of Representatives.

Congresswomen Carolyn Bourdeaux and Maria Elvira Salazar introduced the H-4 Work Authorization Act which seeks to change the current law and grant the spouses of H-1B visa holding immigrants an automatic right to work after receiving their H-4 visa. It will remove the requirement for visa holders to apply for Form I-765, an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD).

The lawmakers said that numerous employers facing acute labour shortages and the new bill can fill labour gaps, deliver jobs, and help immigrant families thrive together.

“Right now, the spouses of highly-skilled immigrants have to fight through years of bureaucratic red tape before they are allowed to work in the United States,” Bourdeaux said in a statement.

“This bill removes these needless barriers to ensure families can contribute and prosper together. If we are going to continue to be competitive and attract the greatest minds and talent around the world, we must ensure that the family members of high-value immigrants are able to build a life and career in the United States, just like everyone else,” she added.