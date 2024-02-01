Four OAS Officers Promoted To IAS Rank

Bhubaneswar: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu has approved the promotion of four Odisha Administrative Officers (OAS) to the rank of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) against the available vacancies.

“The President is pleased to appoint the following members of the Non-State Civil Service of Odisha to the Indian Administrative Service against the vacancies determined by Government of India under Regulation 3 of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2022, on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the Odisha Cadre under Rule 5(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” a read notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions.

The OAS officers who were promoted to the IAS level are:- Smita Rout, Madhusmita Samal, Sanjay Kumar Biswal and Sagarika Hota.

Three OAS (SAG) Officers Promoted to Special Secy Rank

In another development, the Odisha Government today notified that three OAS officers of Superior Administrative Grade (SAG) have been promoted to the rank of Special Secretary on an ad hoc basis.

The OAS(SAG) officers who were promoted to the Special Secretary rank are:- Smt. Madhumita Rath, General Manager, OCAC, Bhubaneswar; Debasis Singh, Director, Housing & Ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, H & U.D. Department; and Mahesh Kumar Choudhury Additional Secretary to Government, MS & ME Department

On promotion to the grade of OAS (SS), the Officers concerned are allowed to continue in their present place of posting. This promotion is subject to final orders of the Hon’ble Apex Court in SLP(C) No.35608- 35610 (Gahadu Mirdha-Vs.-State of Odisha and others) and other related cases, the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievances Department read.