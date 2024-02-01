5T Chairman Visits Akhayara Bhoomi, Reviews Preparation for First World Odia Language Conference

Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V Kartik Pandian visited Janata Maidan and Akhayara Bhoomi this evening and reviewed the preparations being made for the first World Odia Language Conference.

During the review, Kartik Pandian emphasised on connecting all the blocks and gram panchayats of the state in the first World Odia Language Conference along with the live streaming of important sessions.

He also suggested that special focus should be given to the Odia language and its future. He advised to adopt the future course of action by determining the important policies based on the proposals to be adopted in this conference.

It is worth mentioning that according to the decision of the Heritage Cabinet, the Chief Minister ordered to host this conference. The theme of the conference is ‘Language is the Future’.

The conference consists of 16 academic sessions on various topics. It will be attended by eminent linguists, intellectuals and students of schools and colleges. The conference will present the past and present transformation process of Odisha.

The World Odia Language Conference will be held for the first time in Akhayara Bhoomi. At the centre of the historic city of Bhubaneswar, the conference will celebrate the Odisha language. It will reflect the beauty of our language and reflect the Kalingan style of architecture in Khondalite stone.