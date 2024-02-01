Sports Ministry Gets Rs 45 Cr Boost In Interim Union Budget

New Delhi: The Interim Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 3,442.32 crore to the Sports Ministry, which is an increase of Rs 45.36 crore from last year’s budget.

The Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11, will be the primary focus of India during the 2024-25 financial year.

The Khelo India flagship program has been given Rs 900 crore, while the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has received Rs 26.83 crore more than the previous year’s revised expenditure of Rs 795.77 crore.

Similarly, the National Sports Federations (NSFs) will receive Rs 15 crore more, and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has been allocated Rs 22.30 crore.

The budget for providing incentives to sportspersons has been reduced from Rs 84 crore to Rs 39 crore, while the allocation for the National Sports Development Fund has been reduced to Rs 18 crore from Rs 46 crore.