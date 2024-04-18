Former Kendrapara MLA Sipra Mallick Joins Congress

Bhubaneswar: Sipra Mallick, a former Kendrapara MLA and BJD leader, today joined the Congress party. The joining took place in Congress Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of senior leaders Prasad Harichandan and Panchanan Kanungo.

Speaking to the press after joining, Mallick expressed her happiness and pledged to work towards strengthening the Congress. When asked about her chances of receiving a party ticket, she replied that she was not aware of any such developments and that the decision was up to the party leadership.

Mallick had previously won the Kendrapara constituency seat in the 2009 State Assembly elections on a BJD ticket. It is worth noting that her father was a veteran member of the Congress party.