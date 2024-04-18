Bhubaneswar sizzles at 43.6°C as mercury soars 40°C or above across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The people of Odisha reeled under extreme heat with the maximum day temperature breaching 40°C or above at many places in the State at 2.30 PM on Thursday.

The state capital, Bhubaneswar was the hottest city with 43.6°C followed by Jharsuguda 42.6°C, Balasore 42.2°C, Sambalpur 41.7°C, Hirakud 41.4°C, Chandbali 41.2°C, Keonjhar 40.9°C, Rourkela 40.2°C, Paradip 36.3°C, Puri 35°C, and Gopalpur 34.8°C at 2.30 PM.