Eminent Odia Actor-Director Sachi Das Passes Away

Jajpur: Eminent Odia theatre writer, director and cine actor Sachi Das passed away today following a prolonged illness. He was 91.

According to sources, Dr Sachi Das breathed his last at around 9.30 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack.

The final rites will be held at his ancestral village in Bari, family sources said. Eminent film personalities, actors and other artists paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Born in a Zamindar family at Bari in Odisha’s Jajpur district, he had immense weakness towards art and theatre play. Later, he achieved success in Odia entertainment industry, particularly in jatra. He directed ‘Saguna Basichi Dena Melei’, which earned immense success and popularity. He was conferred with the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award in 2018 for his outstanding acting skills.