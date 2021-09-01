Former Home Guard DSP Srikanta Mishra convicted in DA case; to undergo 2-yr RI

Cuttack/Sambalpur: The Court of Special Judge, Cuttack today convicted Srikanta Kumar Mishra, former DSP (Retired), Home Guard, Sambalpur in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Sambalpur Vigilance P.S had registered a Case No.41 dated 15.07.2006 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the retired police officer for possession of disproportionate assets worth more than Rs.19.20 lakh

The Special Court today sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.50,000.

In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 6 months for the offence, the court said.

Prabin Kumar Dash, Ex-DSP (Retired), Vigilance Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Biren Kumar Panda, Public Prosecutor, Special Court, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.