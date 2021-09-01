Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: Seven Key Bills Tabled In House

Bhubaneswar: As the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly begun on Wednesday, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) introduced seven key bills in the House.

While Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development minister Pratap Jena tabled Odisha Urban Scheme and Growth and Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) bills, Finance minister Niranjan Pujari tabled Odisha GST (Amendment) bill.

The Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment), Government Land Settlement (Amendment) Odisha University of Health Sciences, and the Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill were tabled during the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Reportedly, Congress also staged a protest inside the House as copies of the bills, which would be repealed, were not given to the members.