Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat defeats Manoj Sarkar, Inches Closer To Semis

Tokyo: Ace para shuttler Pramod Bhagat scripted his first victory after defeating Manoj Sarkar in the Group Play Stage – Group A in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday. Bhagat defeated Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9.

The entire match lasted for 56 minutes. The top seed Bhagat dominated the first game and he managed to win it comprehensively.

However, the second game went back and forth and it was Sarkar who managed to win, sending the match into the third and deciding game.

In the third and deciding game, Bhagat raised his game and he managed to win it 21- 9.

However, Manoj ran out of steam in the final game and surrendered it tamely at 9-21.

With this victory, Pramod inched one step closer to semifinals. He will meet Chyrkov Oleksandr of Ukraine in another match tomorrow.

Earlier, Pramod had an unfortunate start to mixed doubles event as he and his partner Palak Kohli from Punjab went down fighting Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel of France. The Indian duo lost 9-21, 21-15, 19-21 to Mazur and Noel.