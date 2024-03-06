Former CMD of NALCO Tapan Kumar Chand joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of NALCO Tapan Chand joined Bharatiya Janata Party

(BJP) in the presence of party Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal here on Wednesday.

Chand was associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days. He was also the students union president of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar, from where he graduated as a gold medalist.

He took charge as full-time CMD of Navratna PSU, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), on July 25,

201 5. Two years later, he joined as the director of Central Coalfields Limited. He also served Vedanta as Resident Director of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He has over 3 decades of experience in mining and metal sector.