Odisha police officer’s rifle stolen from Bhubaneswar during President Murmu’s Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: A government-issue INSAS rifle belonging to a police officer at the 7th Battalion in Bhubaneswar has allegedly been stolen reportedly during President Droupadi Murmu’s Odisha visit last week.

The police officer, P Lachhmaya, who was undertaking his duties by staying at the 7th Battalion in Bhubaneswar, alleged that his INSAS rifle has been stolen.

He has registered a complaint at Maitri Vihar Police Station in Bhubaneswar in this connection.