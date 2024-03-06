RBI directs card issuers to provide options for customers to choose card networks

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued directions to card issuers not to enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks.

As per this direction, the card issuers will have to provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue. For existing cardholders, this option needs to be provided at the time of the next renewal.

The authorised card networks include American Express Banking Corp., Diners Club International Limited., MasterCard Asia/Pacific Pte. Limited., National Payments Corporation of India — Rupay and Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited.

The authorised card networks used to tie-up with banks/non-banks for issuance of credit cards. The choice of network for a card issued to a customer has been decided by the card issuer (bank/non-bank) and is linked to the arrangements that the card issuers have with card networks in terms of their bilateral agreements.

The RBI said in a review that “it was observed that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers.” The directive means that a card issuing bank or non-bank cannot force the card of any particular network on a customer.