Forest Dept Sacks 2 Contractual Staffers For Hurling Fireballs To Shoo Away Elephant Herd

Karanjia: The Forest Department has sacked two contractual employees for allegedly hurling fireballs to shoo away a herd of elephants at Dumuria village under the Karanjia division in the Mayurbhanj district.

The dismissed contractual employees have been identified as Deepak Munda and Bapi Majhi. They were posted under the Dudhiani forest range.

It is pertinent to mention here that the residents of Dumuria village were trying to drive away a herd of elephants on Wednesday when Munda and Majhi allegedly threw fireballs at the herd to assist the villagers.

However, a video clip of the incident went viral over various social media platforms drawing flak from various sectors.

Following this, Karanjia DFO ordered a probe into the incident and after Munda and Majhi were found involved in the incident, they were sacked by the forest department.