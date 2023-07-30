CM Naveen Congratulates ISRO For Successfully Launching PSLV-C56

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully launching the PSLV-C56 carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites.

Taking to Twitter, CM Naveen wrote: “Congratulate @isro on successfully launching the PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to cater to the needs of satellite imagery requirements of various agencies.”

Congratulate @isro on successfully launching the PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to cater to the needs of satellite imagery requirements of various agencies. #ISRO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 30, 2023

ISRO on Sunday successfully launched its proven PSLV rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here and placed them into intended orbits.

Around 23 minutes after lift-off, the primary satellite got separated and it was followed by six other co-passenger satellites, which were deployed into the intended orbits sequentially, ISRO said.

This ISRO mission, which comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 launch earlier this month, is being undertaken by its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).