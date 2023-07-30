Sadhu attacked by another baba in Puri succumbs to injuries at SCB

Puri: A sadhu identified as Dayanidhi Das who sustained critical injuries after being attacked by another sadhu at Gurukrupa Ashram at Lokanath Road in Puri, succumbed on Sunday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On 28th September, Bishnu Baba, the self-styled godman of Gurukrupa Ashram attacked two babas following which one baba Arjun Das died on the spot while baba Dayanidhi Das was critically injured.

Following the death of Arjun Das, the police detained the accused baba who admitted his crime and stated that he attacked both as they were spreading rumours about him that he was practising tantra.

Baseli Sahi police have arrested the accused Bishnu Das and an investigation into the case (165/23) is underway.

