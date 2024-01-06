Five Killed After Speeding Lorry Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw In Telangana

Hyderabad: At least five persons including an infant were killed after the auto they were travelling in crashed into a lorry in Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Friday evening.

The victims were daily wage workers from nearby area who had come to the weekly market at Balanagar for buying vegetables and other essentials.

As per sources, a speeding lorry hit an autorickshaw carrying six passengers on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway no 44. Five out of the six persons died on the spot. Another was admitted to the hospital in critical conditions.