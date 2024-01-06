Keonjhar: Revenue Inspector Caught Taking Bribe

Keonjhar: A Revenue Inspector (RI) was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance sleuths for allegedly taking Rs 20,000 bribe from a man for land mutation in Keonjhar district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Pir Muhammad Khan, Revenue Inspector of Bileipada under Joda circle in Keonjhar district.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid by vigilance officials and Khan was caught while accepting the bribe money from the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Khan.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on several locations of Khan from Disproportionate Assets angle.

In this connection, the vigilance registered a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018. Investigation is in progress against the accused RI.