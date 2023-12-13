First Lyrical Single “Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke” From Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Is Out!

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is carrying a sky-high buzz among the fans and audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the action spectacle on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Since the announcement of the First single from the actioner, the audiences have been waiting to delve into the musical world of Salaar and now, the makers have launched the first single #Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke from Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

The lyrical Single gives us an insight into the emotional aspect of the much-awaited film as this highlights the spirit of two best friends who are each other’s strengths as well as weaknesses. The lyrical Single more focuses on the emotional quotient of the film which also promises that the film is not just an action drama but it is also a highly emotional drama with the backdrop of two best friends that will touch the hearts of the audience.

The actioner has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.