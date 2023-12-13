 ‘Mission Raniganj’ is trending at No. 1 on Netflix globally in non-English category!

In a remarkable achievement, Pooja Entertainment’s latest offering, ‘Mission Raniganj’ for the last 2 weeks has been trending on Netflix at No. 1 in India and has captured it’s global position at the top 5, from which in this particular week, the film is trending at No. 1 worldwide.

Audiences across the globe love the film and the story of Bharat’s true unsung hero Late Sri Jaswant Singh Gill is touching the hearts of the audience.

The film by Pooja entertainment featuring the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has not only captured the hearts of audiences in its home country, India but has also resonated with viewers in 12 countries on Netflix.

The success of #MissionRaniganj on the streaming giant showcases the power of storytelling and the gripping narrative that revolves around the real-life heroics of Jaswant Singh Gill. The film, centered on the daring rescue mission, offers a compelling viewing experience that has found a global audience on the digital platform.

The surge in popularity on Netflix comes as a welcome opportunity for those who may have missed the theatrical release, allowing audiences to witness the awe-inspiring tale of courage and resilience from the comfort of their homes.

The enthusiasm for ‘Mission Raniganj’ extends beyond entertainment, as the film’s impact is reaching the different corners of the World Recognizing the educational value of the movie, school authorities have chosen to screen ‘Mission Raniganj’ for students. This decision aims to immerse the younger generation in the gripping narrative of the rescue mission led by Jaswant Singh Gill, fostering an understanding of the mission’s significance and the bravery displayed during the Raniganj coal mine incident in 1989.

The film’s protagonist, played with conviction by Akshay Kumar, brings to life the intense and thrilling account of a real-life rescue mission. As the nation was shocked by the tunnel collapse incident, ‘Mission Raniganj’ sheds light on a lesser-known tale of heroism that unfolded during that challenging time. Now, the film’s impact goes beyond the screen, as schools leverage it as a tool to impart valuable lessons of courage, determination, and the importance of rescue missions to their students.

The success of #MissionRaniganj on Netflix underscores the global appeal of Indian cinema and the ability of a well-crafted narrative to transcend geographical boundaries. ‘Mission Raniganj’ has not only entertained but has also inspired, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.