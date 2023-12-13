Sewerage pipeline laying between Jagamara Square, ITER Lane to be completed by Jan 15

Bhubaneswar: A main Sewerage pipeline laying work is under progress between Jagamara Square and ITER Lane starting, a stretch of 366 meters, covering one side of the road. The work is being carried out by the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) from November 29.

This trunk line will connect the completed sewerage network coming from Fire Station Square through Nilakantheswar temple at Baramunda area and New Airport Road with another completed line starting from ITER Lane through Panchasakha Nagar, which is connected with 43.5 MLD Kochilaput Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Sundarpada.

This patch of work will directly benefit around 1 lakh population of the Baramunda, Siripur and Jagamara areas. After the entire network completion, it will benefit a total of 3.2 lakh population under Sewerage District 3 in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, state-of-the-art trenchless technology has been adopted by WATCO to avoid total excavation of the road. In this technology, manhole chamber portions at both ends of the patch are excavated and the sewerage pipe is laid below the road through tunnelling.

“We are hopeful to complete the work of this patch by or before 15th January 2024, hardly within one month time and we humbly appeal to the residents and commuters to bear with us,” said Er. P. K. Swain, Chief Executive Officer, WATCO.

“Sewerage network construction and augmentation is a very complex type of execution and it is not possible without digging/ excavating the road. After completion of this patchwork, WATCO will take up similar execution work in another two small patches, one from ITER Lane to Gandamunda, which is about 380 meters and another one from Jagamara Square to Barabari Square, which is about 260 meters. Once started, both the works will be completed within a short period.” he added.

WATCO is an ISO-certified, Govt. of Odisha-owned, non-profit company under the Housing & Urban Development Department operational towards urban drinking water supply, sewerage & septage management and now working in 29 cities of the state.