Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha today presented the Annual Budget (Vote-on-Account) for 2024‐25 in the State Legislative Assembly. The budget has an outlay of Rs 2,55,000 crore, which is approximately 11% higher than the Annual Budget of 2023-24.

As the term of the 16th Assembly will end in a few months, General Elections will be held. Therefore, instead of presenting a full-fledged budget, a Vote-on-Account Budget has been presented to allow the Government to incur expenditure on existing establishments and ongoing schemes and projects for the first four months of the financial year 2024‐25.

The Vote-on-Account budget estimates Rs 1,18,000 crore, including 100% of BE for calamity and election-related expenses, about 50% of BE for Capital Expenditure, and 40% of BE for Revenue Expenditure to defray the expenditure on existing establishments and continuing schemes and projects from April to July 2024.

Budget Highlights:

Qualitative Aspects of the Budget

The outlay of Rs.1,40,000 crore for Programme Expenditure. The Programme Budget has increased by more than forty times from Rs.3,490 crore in 1999-2000, over twenty-four years.

The proportion of Capital expenditure in Odisha to the total budget is the highest among all major States in the country. The capital outlay in 2024-25 is Rs.63,162 crore, which is about 6.8 per cent of GDP. The capital outlay has gone up by more than seventy-nine times from Rs.799 crore during 1999-2000.

Own Revenue – GSDP Ratio for 2024-25 (BE) is 12.25%; the State’s revenue contributes about 56% to the total revenue pool, thereby reducing our dependence on Central Transfers.

Revenue Surplus projected at 4% of GSDP; Fiscal Deficit kept within the prescribed limit of 3% of GSDP.

Sectoral Highlights

Agriculture & Allied Sector Activities

An outlay of Rs.28,944 crore under the Agriculture Budget, 2024-25, which is 17% more than last year’s allocation.

Provision of Rs.2,000 crore as a revolving fund to be utilised for paddy procurement operations by OSCSC.

Rs. 685 crore for Food Storage & Warehousing-Procurement Operation Support System and Rs. 24 crore for Fair Price Shop Automation.

Rs. 1,935 crores of direct benefit transfers under the KALIA Scheme.

Rs.181 crore as grants to OUAT for agricultural research, education, and infrastructure

Rs.480 crore under the Horticulture Development Programme to stimulate an array of activities for the promotion of horticultural crops and holistic growth of the horticulture sector.

Rs.98 crore under the National Horticulture Mission for integrated development of horticulture.

Rs.1610 crore towards Crop Production Management and Rs.100 crore towards Coffee Mission.

Rs.582 crore towards subsidy for capital investment for the establishment of commercial agri-enterprises & popularization of agricultural implements and diesel pump sets.

Rs.275 crore under Soura Jalanidhi for bringing more area under assured irrigation

Rs.45 crore as State Incentive for Micro Irrigation.

Rs.155 crore under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Rs.51 crore was provided to support Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPOs) in the production, aggregation, storage, processing, distribution, and marketing of agriculture and allied sector resources for sustainable development.

Rs.250 crore towards Corpus Fund for provision of Interest-free loan for fertiliser and seed.

Rs.830 crore towards Interest Subsidy/Subvention on farm loan.

Rs.246 crore towards financial support to Cooperative Institutions and Rs.165 crore towards equity support to Cooperative Banks

Corpus Fund of Rs.100 crore for Odisha State Co-operatives Marketing Federation Ltd. towards procurement of non-paddy crops.

Rs.32 crore for the modernisation of cooperative banks and Rs.22 crore for the Warehousing Infrastructure Fund.

Rs.600 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop insurance for farmers.

An outlay of Rs.360 crore for Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana and Rs.220 crore under the scheme ‘Blue Revolution’ for integrated development & management of fisheries.

Provision of Rs.125 crore under Poultry Development scheme and Rs.195 crore for Dairy Development.

Rs.220 crore under the scheme ‘Rashtriya Pashudhan Vikash Yojana-White Revolution’ for the development of dairy and livestock management.

Rs.171 crore under Livestock Health and Disease Control programme during 2024-25.

Irrigation & Water Use Efficiency

Total outlay of Rs.14,467 crore for irrigation sector.

Rs.860 crores for construction of In-stream Storage Structures to fulfil the long-felt needs of irrigation.

Rs. 1225 crore for the 2nd phase of the Parvati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation scheme to provide irrigation to an additional 2.63 lakh hectares.

Rs.194 crore to revive defunct Community Lift Irrigation Projects during 2024- 25.

Rs.320 crore under Mukhya Mantri Adibandha Tiari Yojana (MATY)-2.0 for construction of another check dam during 2024-25.

Rs.1105 crore for strengthening of flood control embankments and drainage improvement works in vulnerable areas and Rs.370 crore for Mukhyamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment Project.

Rs.375 crores for the lining of canals under the Canal Lining and System Rehabilitation Programme (CLSRP)

Rs.240 crores for the modernization of irrigation projects under Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unayana Yojana.

Health Sector: Caring for the life

Total allocation of Rs.19,959 crore for public health care with an increase of about 24% over the previous year. It is about 8 per cent of the State Budget.

Rs.1314 crore is provided for Ama Hospital, and Rs.698 crore is provided for Continuance of Family Welfare Schemes (Infrastructure maintenance).

Rs.5450 crore is provided for the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Rs.2992 crore under the State Scheme Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission which includes Rs.560 crore for Support to Medical Educational Institutions.

Rs.50 crore is provided for the Establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

Rs.1,660 crore earmarked for National Health Mission, Rs.338 crore for PMAyushman Bharat Health Care Infrastructure Mission (PM-BHIM) schemes and Rs.20 crore for AYUSH-Ayush Services.

Rs.125 crore is provided for Disease Control & Procurement of Drugs

Mission Shakti

Rs.2,761 crore under the overarching Mission Shakti programme during 2024-25

Rs.1162 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)

Rs.1179 crore of Financial Assistance to Women SHGs and their Federations

Rs.417 crore for the Construction of Mission Shakti Gruha.

Education Sector: Enriching the life

Allocation of Rs.33,865 crore for the Education Sector.

Rs.24,764 crore for the School and Mass Education Department.

Rs.521 crore under Mo School Abhiyan, Rs.880 crore for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Rs.10 crore for High School Transformation Programme under 5T.

Rs.1175 crore for PM POSHAN including State Support Rs.178 crore and Rs.4717 crore for Samagra Sikshya, including State Support of Rs.476 crore.

Rs.390 crore under the Gangadhar Meher Sikshya Manakbrudhi Yojana (GMSMY) for supply of Free Bi-Cycle to all Students studying in Class-IX of Govt., Govt. Aided, Block Grant High Schools, Sanskrit Tols and Madrasa.

Rs.108 crore for Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana and Rs.19 crore under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana for disbursement of scholarships to eligible students.

Rs.3,470 crore for the Higher Education Department.

Rs.205 crore for Infrastructure Development of Universities and Colleges under Higher Education Department

Rs.116 crore for Computerisation & e-Governance, Rs.683 crore for GIA to NonGovt. Colleges, Rs.67 crore for Youth Welfare Programme and Rs.86 crore for Higher Education Scholarship

Rs.36 crore under the Odisha University Research & Innovation Incentivisation Plan and Rs.50 crore for Odia University at Satyabadi, Puri.

Rs.1583 crore for Skill Development and Technical Education.

Rs.100 crores provided under the Odisha Skill Development Project to promote industry-linked training programs and to enhance the employability of youth of the State.

Rs.150 crore for new scheme NUA Odisha (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha) to train one lakh youth in future technologies like Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality-Virtual Reality, Data Science, 3D printing etc.

Rs.52 crore provided for Odisha State Self Employment Mission.

Rs.175 crore is provided for the Infrastructure Development of Engineering Schools, colleges, Polytechnics and Technological Universities under the SD & TE Department.

Rs.200 crore is provided for Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar and Rs.200 crore is provided for VSSUT, Burla.

Sports & Youth Services

Rs.1,305 crore for the sports sector in 2024-25.

Rs.852 crore is provided for the Development & Management of Sports and other Sports Infrastructure

Rs.345 crore is provided for the Promotion of Sports Education.

Women & Child Development

A total of Rs.5,015 crore has been allocated for undertaking various women and child-centric policy and welfare measures.

Rs.78 crore under Biju Sishu Surakshya Yojana-ASHIRBAD.

Rs.521 crore under the MAMATA scheme.

Rs.554 crore for Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana (MSPY).

Rs.93 crore under Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana for the supply of two uniforms, one pair of shoes and one sweater per child.

Rs.1366 crore towards State Support for the implementation of ICDS in the State.

Social security

A sum of Rs.4,699 crore is allocated for social security measures.

Rs.3,980 crore for beneficiaries under Social Security Pension Schemes.

Rs.207 crore for the welfare of Persons with Disabilities and Rs.81 crore for the Welfare of the Distressed and Destitute.

Development of SCs, STs, OBCs & Minorities

The Programme Budget for 2024-25 includes a TASP component of Rs.33,731 crore and an SCSP component of Rs.24,844 crore, totalling Rs.58,575 crore for identified Schemes in the Programme Budget.

Rs.226 crore allocated to Special Development Councils (SDCs) for the preservation of tribal culture, traditions, heritage and unique identity of each tribe.

Rs.1449 crore allocated for Scholarships of SC & ST Students.

Rs.574 crore allocated for the Development of SCs & STs including Anwesha & Mukhya Mantri Janajati Jeebika Mission.

Urban Development

Allocation of Rs.10,718 crore to transform Urban Odisha.

Rs.418 crore for Urban Water Supply-BASUDHA, Rs.100 crore for Jaga Mission and Rs.918 crore for New City Development

Rs.430 crore for Urban Sanitation Scheme, Rs.214 crore for Urban Sewerage Scheme, Rs.200 crore for Storm Water Drainage & Dev. of Water Bodies, Rs.1200 crore for Urban Road Transport, Rs.50 crore for Odisha Urban Infrastructure Dev. Fund.

Rs.855 crore for Improvement of Urban Governance, Rs.100 crore for Rural Urban Transition.

Rs.764 crore for AMRUT, Rs.534 crore for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan (Urban).

Housing

Rs.4051 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin.

Rs.100 crore under Biju Pucca Ghar.

Rs.692 crore is proposed under PMAY-Urban for pucca housing for the urban poor.

Drinking Water & Sanitation (Rural)

Investment of more than Rs.8,000 crore during the year 2024-25 for piped drinking water.

Rs.2,000 crore under the BASUDHA scheme, Rs.6,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and Rs.273 crore for the operation and maintenance of the water supply system.

Provision of Rs.600 crore under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan (Gramin).

Wage employment, livelihood, and basic services

Rs.2,001 crores for a material component of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Scheme.

Rs.750 crore for Corpus Fund to facilitate timely payment of wages under MGNREGA pending receipt of Central Assistance for the wage component.

Rs.500 crore as State Support to MGNREGS to arrest distress migration.

Rs.193 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)-DDUGKY

Rs.314 crore for Urban Wage Employment Programme-Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (MUKTA).

Roads, Railways & Transport

Investment of Rs.21,004 crore under Roads, Bridges, Airports and Railways.

Rs. 6194 crore has been proposed for the Road Development Programme and Rs. 100 crore for Biju Express Way.

Rs. 45 crore for Road Safety Fund, Rs. 45 crore for GIA to Odisha Road Safety Society and Rs. 10 crore for Solatium fund for hit & run case.

Rs. 130 crore for the Construction of the Truck Terminal and Rs.21 crore for the Odisha Transport Drivers and Workers Welfare Scheme.

Rs.700 crore has been proposed for the development of Railway projects and Rs.372 crore has been proposed for Civil Aviation.

Rs.1000 crore has been proposed for development of Metro Rail in Odisha.

Rs.90 crore has been proposed for the Implementation of Subsidy under the Electric Vehicle Policy.

Rs.210 crore for the “Ama Bus Stand” scheme and Rs.32 crore for the Operation and Management of 59 block-level Bus stand

Rs.1191 crore for a new scheme Location Accessible Multimitment Initiative (LACCMI) to facilitate assured and affordable transportation for the people across the state.

Rs.2000 crores for taking up new bridge projects under Biju Setu Yojana during the year 2024-25.

Rs.3166 crore for Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

Rs.1,298 crore for maintenance of rural roads during the financial year 2024-25.

Rs.1,850 crore for rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Energy

Allocation of Rs.4,352 crore is proposed for the sector for quality and reliable power supply.

Rs.50 crore for Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana, Rs.56 crore for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojana, Rs.5 crore for Biju Saharanchal Vidyutkaran Yojana.

Rs.67 crore for Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund and Rs.41 crore for Infrastructure Assistance to GEDCOL.

Rs.341 crore provided under Chief Minister Power Development Programme out of which Rs.50 crore is meant for Disaster Resilient Power System.

Rs.250 crore was provided towards VGF for the development of Renewable Power Projects such as Floating Solar, Rooftop Solar and Wind Energy Projects.

Rs.110 crore was provided towards Equity Support to OHPC Ltd. for the development of pump-storage projects and Rs.700 crore was provided towards the Working Capital of GRIDCO.

Future growth engines (Industries & MSMEs)

An outlay of Rs.1555 crore for Industries and MSME sector for the year 2024-25.

Rs.144 crore for Grants to IPICOL, Rs.192 crore for Financial Assistance to IDCO for Dev. of Industrial Infrastructure

Rs.137 crore for incentives under Industrial Policy Resolution(IPR), Rs.120 crore for the Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IIDF) and Rs.200 crore for the Land Bank scheme.

Rs.60 crore under SIDBI Cluster Development Fund(SCDF), Rs.60 crore is proposed as Grants to OFDC for Film Development.

Allocation of Rs.518 crore for Small Scale Industries, out of which Rs.245 crore for Financial Assistance to Small Scale Industries, Rs.256 crore for Infrastructure development, Rs.3 crore for Foreign Trade and Export Promotion and Rs.3 crore is provided for Promotion of Coir Industries.

Rs.7.5 crore is provided for Raising and Accelerating MSME performance (RAMP), Rs.22 crore is provided for Development of e-commerce platform for MSME and Rs.22 crore is for VGF for Containerized Cargo Shipping through Paradip Port.

Forest, Environment & Climate Change

Rs.1219 crore for the forestry sector in 2024-25.

Rs.927 crores to be spent under CAMPA for afforestation and wildlife activities.

Rs.35 crore has been provisioned for Increasing Green Cover in the State and Rs.10 crore is proposed for Ama Jungle Yojana.

Rs.62 crore is for JICA-assisted Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project Phase-II.

Rs.66 crore is proposed for the Development and beautification of Nandankanan Zoo.

Rs.42 crore is proposed for the Green Mahanadi Mission.

Rs.30 crore under the development and promotion of Ecotourism, Rs.19 crore is proposed for the Management & Development of the Elephant Corridor and, Rs.5 crore is proposed for the Conservation & Development of Wetlands.

Rs.51 crore is proposed for Wildlife Protection & Conservation Measures,

Tourism Development

Rs.818 crore has been proposed for the overall development of the Tourism sector.

Rs.441 crore for the Development and Management of Tourist Infrastructure.

Rs.279 crore for tourism promotion and Rs.30 crore for Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana.

Rs.50 crores for Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

Planning & Convergence

Allocation of Rs.12,043 crore for the Planning & Convergence Department.

Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme (IDFS) for KBK districts with an outlay of Rs.250 crore for effective implementation of Bijli, Sadak and Pani projects in KBK Districts.

Rs.441 crore towards MLALAD Fund and Rs.500 crore towards Grants to Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Rs.126 crore for Critical Gap Fund to address local needs in critical sectors at the district level.

Rs.29 crore for Biju Kandhamala O Gajapati Yojana.

Rs.100 crore under the Scheme SETU.

Disaster Management

Rs.3,900 crore for Disaster Management including Rs.2,476 crore under the State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) and Rs.1,424 crore under the National Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (NDRMF).

Internal Security and Administration of Justice

Rs.8,641 crore during 2024-25 for delivery of justice, maintenance of internal security, prevention & control of crimes and fire services etc.

Rs.52 crore towards Printing of Electoral Roll and Voter ID card.

Rs.543 crore towards the construction of Residential and Non-residential buildings of police, fire, and prison organizations.

Rs.626 crore for the development of infrastructure facilities for the Judiciary

Rs.118 crore is proposed for the launching of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Dial-112.

Rs.48 crore is proposed for Fast Track Special Courts(FTSCs) including exclusive POCSO Courts

Rs.17 crores has been proposed for the Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) project and Rs.30 crore has been proposed for the Victim Compensation Fund.

Odia Language, Culture and Heritage

Rs.220 crore is provided for the promotion of Odia Language, Culture, and Heritage.

Rs. 12 crore for State Museum & Research and Rs.69 crore has been earmarked for the Directorate of Culture, Rs.15 crore for the preservation of Monuments & Buddhist Heritage and Rs.72 crore for Mukhyamantri Kalakara Sahayata Yojana.

Transformation of heritage sites