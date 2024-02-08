Rotating Odia Cuisine Draws Crowds To ‘Ama Byanjana’ At Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneshwar Development Authority (BDA) orchestrated Ekamra Utsav, has been drawing an increasing crowd to Ama Byanjan, where food stalls are becoming a major attraction.

Within the chain of four stalls, the first stall features a rotating menu of Odisha cuisine, tailored to match the ongoing festivals. With Odisha boasting thirteen festivals in twelve months, the stalls offer a diverse culinary experience reflecting the festive spirit. Each day of the seven-day event is themed around festivals like Makar Sankranti, Raja, Kartik Purnima, Nuakhai, Kumar Purnami, Manavasa Gurubaar and Bali Yatra. For instance, Wednesday’s menu, coinciding with Kumar Purnami, showcased dishes such as Bhushimishri Pana, Dalma Chop with Tomatoes, Dates, Khata Yam, Chanda Chakata, Choco Caramel Muan, and Chaula Khiri, with prices starting at 50 rupees.

Today, patrons can indulge in a variety of cakes. Notably, Master Chef Avinash graced the stall, engaging with visitors and sharing insights on the culinary delights offered.