Festive Bonanza For Odisha: PM Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express Train Between Puri-Rourkela On Sept 24

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of the festive season, the second Vande Bharat Express for Odisha will be introduced to run between Puri–Rourkela–Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Puri – Rourkela Vande Bharat Express on 24th September 2023 along with eight more Vande Bharat Express trains across the country.

Vande Bharat Express, the symbol of progressive and self-reliant India is a testament to the success of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative envisioned by the Prime Minister. Vande Bharat is India’s first indigenous Semi High Speed train and it aims to provide a new travel experience to the passengers. Speed, Safety and Service are the hallmarks of this train.

The Vande Bharat Express offers the most comfortable journey with superior world–class features. Connecting some major cities of Odisha e.g. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, this train will greatly benefit the pilgrims, traders, students and tourists with a reduced travel time between Puri and Rourkela.

This 2nd Vande Bharat Express will connect the abode of Lord Jagannath, the holy city of Puri with the Steel City Rourkela (the Industrial Capital of Odisha) and will also connect the Capital City Bhubaneswar, the Industrial Area at Angul and Jharsuguda en route. This premium service will offer the fastest rail connectivity between Puri-Rourkela and will run six days a week except Saturday.

The Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance of 505 km in 7 hours and 45 minutes from Puri to Rourkela. Train No.20836 Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will depart Puri at 05.00 hrs and will reach Rourkela at 12:45 hrs on the same day. In the return direction, 20835 Rourkela- Puri Vande Bharat Express will depart Rourkela at 14:10 hrs and will reach Puri at 21.40 hrs on the same day. The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City and Jharsuguda route.

This Vande Bharat service will reduce the average travel time from Puri–Rourkela as compared to Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express which takes 11.50 hours and Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express which takes 10.25 hours, which is the fastest train in this route.

This new Vande Bharat Express train has a lot more improved and enhanced amenities and features for the comfort of the passengers. These features were improved and introduced based on the feedback taken from the passengers.

This will also connect Coastal Central and Western Odisha Districts and fulfil the dreams of people of coastal and western Odisha regions to have a luxurious, comfortable, smooth, safe train ride while counting on reduced journey time. This train will greatly benefit the pilgrims, traders, students and tourists with a reduced travel time between Puri and Rourkela.