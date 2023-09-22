Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord: Cuttack Family Court Rejects Anubhav’s Divorce Petition

Cuttack: In a fresh development into the marital discord case between Ollywood star couple Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini, the Cuttack Family Court on Friday rejected the divorce plea filed by the Kendrapara MP.

Apart from rejecting the divorce plea of the actor-politician, the lower court also rejected Priyadarshini’s plea to stay together saying that the couple cannot be brought together again due to several disputes between them.

Anubhav’s lawyer Lalitendu Mishra said that the court has rejected the divorce petition and also the petition of the opposite party filed under Section 9, the conjugal rites. The court stated that there was no scope to bring the couple together as there were so many disputes between them.

Advocate Mishra further added that they will move the higher court challenging the Family Court’s judgment.

Six years after their marriage in 2014, Anubhav had filed the divorce petition in a Delhi court in 2020. Later, the case was transferred to the Family Court in Cuttack at the direction of the Supreme Court.

The High Court on 13th July had directed the family court in Cuttack to complete the cross-examination of the couple within four weeks and dispose of the case in three months. Anubhav had sought High Court intervention due to a delay in the hearing on the divorce case in the family court.