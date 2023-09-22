Odisha: Development Commissioner Reviews Projects on Climate Resilient Agriculture

Bhubaneswar: Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources Smt. Anu Garg, IAS reviewed the projects on Climate Resilient Agriculture in a meeting held in the conference hall of Rajiv Bhawan on Thursday.

Besides the General Manager, NABARD; Directors of AFP, Horticulture; Director, Special Projects; PD, OIIPCRA; senior officers of key Departments; Collectors, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj; Support Organisations and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.

In the review, achievements in the key sectors were highlighted; challenges discussed and way forward have been planned. Documentation of good practices and focus on convergence and inclusion was also stressed upon.

Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture is being implemented in 15 districts of the State with an objective to intensify and diversify agricultural production and enhance climate resilience under four components: climate smart intensification and diversion of production; improving access to irrigation and water productivity; institutional capacity strengthening and project management.

Besides improving availability and irrigation in minor irrigation tanks, the project is taking up cross-sectoral convergence of water, agriculture, horticulture and fisheries sectors to benefit farmers through increased quality of irrigation service; average yields; marketable outputs; diversified incomes; climate resilience etc.

Similarly, the Green Climate Fund is a project aimed at ground water recharge in community ponds through structural adaptation measures and use of solar pumps for micro irrigation to ensure water security in vulnerable areas.

Key components of the project are adaptation of ground water recharge system, renovation of community tanks, integration of solar pumps for irrigation, capacity building of stakeholders etc.

During review of both the projects, DC-cum-ACS, Department of Water Resources sought all the key Departments to work in close coordination for realizing the project objectives and ensuring benefits for the communities. She stressed that, besides accelerating all the activities of the projects, there is a need for pursuing innovation, building climate smart villages and leveraging technology for effective monitoring.