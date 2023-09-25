Farrey teaser: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri makes acting debut

Mumbai: Another one of Salman Khan’s family members is making their movie debut soon. His niece Alizeh Agnihotri will be seen in the upcoming movie Farrey which releases on November 24.

Salman took to Twitter to share the first teaser for the movie. He first shared a cryptic note and wrote, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga (This morning I learnt a new F word. Will tell you more about it at 4pm.)” At 4, he made the big reveal. “Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha! #FarreyTeaser Out Now!”

The teaser begins with some unsettling music and glimpses from the film, establishing a panicky mood. There are students taking exams, hoping to cheat, filling up their OMR sheets, making ‘farrey’ and getting caught.