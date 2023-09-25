Mahanga double murder: Salipur JFMC court directs to continue case against Ex-Min Pratap Jena

Salipur: The Salipur JMFC court on Monday directed to continue the case against former Minister and BJD MLA Pratap Jena in the 2021 Mahanga double murder case.

While adjudging the case the Salipur JMFC court on September 15 had found prima facie punishable for the offenses under section 302, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code against the BJD MLA after going through the case record, statements of the complainant recorded under -202 CrPC and other available materials on record.

The case related to the murder of BJP leader Kulamani Baral, who was the block chairman of Mahanga, and his associate Dibyasingha Baral. Both of them were brutally killed on January 2, 2021, while they were returning home on a bike when some miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons near Jankoti in Mahanga.

Later, the prime accused in the case, Prafulla Biswal, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Govindpur area in Tangi of Cuttack district.

One Ranjit Kumar Baral, son of deceased Kulamani Baral filed a 1CC case at JMFC court of Salipur.