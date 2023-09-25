Protest by BJP, BJD members paralyses Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Due to the continuous protest and counter-protest by the opposition BJP and the ruling BJD members, the functioning of the Odisha Assembly was paralysed on Monday.

During the pre-lunch session, the House could function only for more than 20 minutes due to a ruckus inside the well of the House following which the statement made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was inaudible.

Speaker Pramila Mallick adjourned the house six times- twice in the pre-lunch session and four times in the post-lunch session as the house kept witnessing a chaotic situation.

The Speaker first adjourned the house at 10.33 a.m. till 11.30 a.m. and again at 11.50 a.m. till 4 p.m.

As soon as the House reassembled, the BJP members again rushed to the well and continued their agitation by shouting slogans.

Unable to run the house smoothly, the speaker adjourned the house from 4.01 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and convened an all-party meeting to resolve the deadlock. Subsequently, the house was adjourned thrice till 5.05 p.m. But it failed to resolve the issue as the BJP members continued their protest.

With no other options left, the Speaker asked the members and ministers concerned to present their reports, move motions, and introduce bills as per the business schedule and then she adjourned the house till Tuesday.

The BJP members protested against the rejection of notice given to the Speaker for a debate on the admissibility of an adjournment motion without assigning any reason and non-inclusion of questions relating to the Secretary to the Chief Minister.

They created a ruckus over the issue and demanded clarification from the Chief Minister as to “who is superior, the Minister or the Secretary?.”

Amid furore, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik read out a statement during zero hour clarifying the issue raised by the Opposition stating that the Ministers are not required to attend the grievance cell of the Chief Minister Office ( CMO).

The BJD members also shouted and created a ruckus while the Leader of the Opposition Jaya Narayan Mishra and Congress legislature Party leader Narshingha Mishra stood up to say something.

The BJD members alleged the step-motherly attitude of the center towards the state and the delay in the construction of the Cuttack -Sambalpur National Highway.