Fans react to BTS’ V and IU’s glow up on their reunion after 11 years

Seoul: IU and BTS’ V’s friendship, somewhat elusive in the K-pop sphere, unexpectedly took center stage recently. The revelation of their close bond unfolded after they collaborated on the music video for Love Wins All, a pre-release track from IU’s upcoming album.

Love Wins All captured hearts and provided proof of the genuine connection between IU and V. The unexpected charm and genuine connection have left fans pleasantly surprised and appreciative of the bond between IU and V.

The enchanting collaboration between IU and V, marked by their recent song Love Wins All, has rapidly climbed the ladders of various global music charts, successfully touching the hearts of fans with its emotional brilliance.

The long-held dream of witnessing a collaboration between IU and V has been finally brought to life, bringing joy to fans worldwide.A token of proof of their genuine friendship and sunbae-hoobae relationship was showcased on an episode of IU’s very own show, IU’s Palette, which aired on September 12, 2023. The warmth and authenticity of their interactions during the show reassured fans and provided a glimpse into the camaraderie they’ve built over the years behind the curtains.