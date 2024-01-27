World Odia Language Conference to be Celebrated Across Urban Areas of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The first World Odia Language Conference is being organized to discuss the past, present and future of the Odia language, which has gained the status of one of the classical languages in the country, and to set goals for its propagation.

The conference will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar between 3rd and 5th February. Students, lecturers & faculty members, researchers, and intellectuals are expected to participate in the programme.

A wide range of programmes are being organized to promote the language and create interest in the language. Every person will come here and feel proud of being an Odia and will take away a wonderful memory.

At this time, it has been decided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Celebrate the Odia language convention in all the urban areas of the state. In this regard, Director of Municipal Administration Sangamjit Naik has written a letter to the commissioners of all the Municipal corporations and the executive officers of the municipalities and NACs. He also discussed the necessary steps to be taken by the concerned authorities through video conferencing and advised them to follow the guidelines properly.

In his letter, Mr. Nayak mentioned that all are aware of the first Odia language conference to be held in Bhubaneswar from 3rd to 5th February. To widen the World Odia Language Conference being held in Bhubaneswar, there is a need to hold it in all ULBs of the State.

He has suggested that the following programs could be adopted for this organization in his letter

For wider awareness & portrait/painting portraits of famous poets, writers and linguists who have contributed to the development of Odia language and culture may be placed at prominent places in urban self-governing bodies.

Programs can be organized to increase the number of Odia researchers, scholars and intellectuals in the local area. Debate and Essay competitions can be organized among school and college students.

In view of the proper organization of the conference, the “Odia Asmita Rath” can be circumambulator in the various wards of the urban self-governing bodies. Emphasis can be placed on writing signboards/billboards/hoardings in Odia.

In order to ensure the organization of such programs and to send details & high-resolution photos of the related programs for the information of this department and necessary action Director Mr. Naik has requested in his letter. During the virtual discussion, all the ULBs participated in the discussion and expressed their commitment to preserving the language, literature and culture.

Also Read: CM Naveen Unveils Logo of 1st World Odia Language Conference

Also Read: 1st World Odia Language Conference In Bhubaneswar From 3rd To 5th Feb 2024