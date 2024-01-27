Centenarian Freedom Fighter Nilamani Samal Is No More

Cuttack: Centenarian freedom fighter & the President of the All India Freedom Fighters Association Nilamani Samal passed away at the age of 101 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack City after suffering a massive brain stroke.

According to the reports, Samal was first admitted to Jajpur DHH and was brought to Cuttack SCB for treatment. Samal had blood clots in his brain. As his condition was critical, he was admitted to the ICU.

SCB Superintendent Dr. Sudashushekhar Mishra said he was kept under 24-hour observation. Chief Minister’s Office was looking into the treatment of Samal.

Under the direction of Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, the health department was supervising the treatment. Under the direction of the health secretary, Shalini Pandit, an expert committee was formed from SCB, Cuttack, for the treatment of Samal.

The committee consisted of 4 expert doctors. The committee was formed under the chairmanship of Saroj Kumar Tripathi, professor of the department of medicine.

Professor of Neurosurgery Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, Associate Professor of Neurology Dr Kaliprasan Swain and Associate Professor of Cardiology Dr Deepak Ranjan Das were members of the committee.

Born on February 23, 1932, in Balipadia village under the Badachana block of Jajpur district, Nilamani Samal joined the freedom struggle at the age of 15 years.

The 101-year-old freedom fighter is the president of the All India Freedom Fighters Association. He has been conferred with the President’s Award twice and also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.